Fight against fracking plans go up a gear with protest ride

The fight against plans to carry out fracking in Derbyshire went up another gear at the weekend.

Campaigners jumped on their motorcycles to take part in a protest ride around villages in North East Derbyshire and South Yorkshire on Saturday (July 1) where plans for exploratory drilling have been proposed.

Thirty motorcyclists rode the 40-mile route starting from Marsh Lane, near Eckington, where a full planning application by chemical firm Ineos to drill a vertical hydrocarbon exploratory core well is being considered by Derbyshire County Council.

Chair of Eckington Against Fracking, David Kesteven, said: “We’re saying ‘no’ to fracking and this ride has helped get the message out around the villages.”

The plan to carry out fracking in Marsh Lane edged closer last week when the Environmental Agency granted a permit to allow Ineos to drill an exploratory borehole at the Bramley Moor Lane site.

Tom Pickering, operations director at Ineos, said: “Ineos Shale is pleased about the Environment Agency’s annoucement to grant an environmental permit for our plans to drill a vertical coring well at Bramley Moor Lane.

“This is an important step in the process of gaining all necessary consents required before any drilling can take place.

“As our application progresses through the planning process, I am keen and willing to continue our engagement with the community through a formal community liaison group.”