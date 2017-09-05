Fewer inmates absconding from Derbyshire's open prison, report says

The number of inmates absconding from Derbyshire's open prison has dropped by almost 50 per cent in the last four years, it has emerged.

A report published by HM Inspectorate of Prisons today said 17 individuals failed to return to, or escaped from, Sudbury Prison in 2016-17, down from 33 in 2013-14.

The prison, which has 576 inmates, was inspected in April.

Inspectors found the facility was 'generally safe with few instances of violence' but raised concerns that not all reports of anti-social behaviour were investigated.

Peter Clark, chief inspector of prisons, said: "Sudbury was well-led and had made significant progress since our last inspection.

"It was now delivering some strong support and doing much more to achieve its main aim of providing rehabilitative opportunities for men held.

"There remained a small number of important issues for the prison to address - but we left confident that yet further improvement was within the prison's capabilities."

Michael Spurr, chief executive of HM Prison and Probation Service, added: "I am pleased that the Inspectorate has recognised the good progress that Sudbury has made in creating a positive environment to support effective rehabilitation.

The prison has made great strides since its last inspection and this report rightly recognises the hard work and dedication of the governor and his staff."

Click here to read the full inspection report on Sudbury Prison.