Female football supporter jailed after ‘frightening’ attack in Chesterfield pub

A mum-of-five who was refused entry to a Chesterfield football match before getting involved in a ‘frightening’ violent attack in a pub has been jailed.

Lorraine Anne Windsor, 49, kicked and punched a woman in the Victoria pub in Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield, in October last year.

The Scunthorpe United football supporter had earlier been refused entry into the away section of the Proact Stadium.

Her son, 21-year-old Thomas Lee Benbow, who was also not allowed into the ground to watch Scunthorpe take on Chesterfield, grabbed a 76-year-old man by the shirt and also threatened another man inside the pub after an argument broke out over a damaged hand dryer in the toilets.

Sentencing Windsor at Chesterfield magistrates’ court on Thursday, February 2, District Judge Dave Goodman, said: “I look at this as you are a first offender, but you are going to prison today.

“The first incident was a serious attack and the second was a repeated attack.

“You can be seen to be kicking someone on the floor. The punch was unprovoked.

“There was a group involved and it was a lengthy, frightening incident in front of members of the public.

“Your behaviour towards the police was not acceptable.”

The court heard that Windsor, her husband Jonathan, Benbow and a 17-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, travelled by train to Chesterfield to watch the match on October 22 last year.

They were refused entry to the Proact Stadium and so made their way to the Victoria pub.

An argument then broke out after the 17-year-old was seen by a member of the public causing damage to a hand dryer in the toilets.

CCTV footage played in court showed Mr Benbow grab a 76-year-old man by the shirt and pointing and shouting at another man.

Windsor then became involved and kicked and punched a woman.

The whole incident lasted around 15 minutes, spilled out into the outdoor area of the pub and resulted in around eight police officers attending the scene.

In mitigation, Ben Strelley, representing Windsor, said that his client had initially acted because she was ‘concerned’ for the 17-year-old who she thought had come ‘under attack’.

“She has misread the situation,” Mr Strelley said.

“She got involved because she believed the 17-year-old to be a very vulnerable young man.

“When she realised that the 17-year-old was not under attack she has not involved herself further and she calmed down.”

Mr Strelley added: “Having viewed the footage today with me she was very upset and remorseful.

“She has no previous convictions and is of good character.”

Mr Strelley, also representing Benbow, said that his client has ADHD and Asperger’s syndrome and that Benbow acted as a ‘peacemaker’ as he restrained the 17-year-old.

Windsor, of East Walk, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire, who pleaded guilty to two charges of common assault by beating and one of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, was jailed for 14 days concurrent. She was also given a 12-month supervision order and must pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Benbow, of St Hybalds Grove, Scawby, North Lincolnshire, who pleaded guilty to one charge of common assault and one of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, received a four-month community order with a curfew between the hours of 8pm and 5.30am. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

The 17-year-old, who pleaded guilty to two charges of assault by beating and one of criminal damage, will be sentenced at Youth Court on February 28 following submitted reports by the Probation Service.

District Judge Goodman considered football banning orders but said as this was not a case directly related to football violence he could not do so.