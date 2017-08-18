Farm shop owner's anger after meat stolen

A farm shop owner has spoken of his anger after hundreds of pounds worth of meat was stolen from his store in Derbyshire.

Adam Higginbottom, who runs Adam's Happy Hens, on Baslow Road near Chesterfield said he had noticed meat joints going missing over the last few weeks.

The store runs on an honesty box policy and is not staffed all the time.

Adam installed CCTV to try and catch the theives in the act - and said a couple have twice taken joints worth hundred of pounds and left without paying.

He said:"The CCTV shows a couple coming in and the woman goes into the freezer. You can see her putting the meat in bags underneath her skirts its awful.

"I have handed the CCTV to the police and they are investigating."

He said: "I'm on the verge of closing the shop, it's that bad.Those are expensive meats, a sirloin steak went missing and that was around £36. TBut we've had such an outpouring of support. It's the odd one or two people that are ruining it for everyone. "

Derbyshire Police have been approached for comment.