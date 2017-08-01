Famous Derbyshire duck, Damon, 18, feared dead as cruel thieves wipe out full flock

A famous Derbyshire duck is feared dead after he was stolen overnight by heartless thieves.

Mallard Damon, believed to be one of the oldest ducks in the county at the grand old age of 18, was taken from his pen on fields in Barlborough near the De Rodes pub overnight on Monday.

Cliff Mullins with 18 year old duck, Damon.

Damon’s best friend called Splodge and 27 other chickens were also stolen as the owners were completely wiped out.

“We are absolutely heartbroken,” owner Nyree Clark, 35, said.

“Damon has survived fox attacks and everything and then someone has just come along and taken him.

“We are really upset and shocked - to steal someone’s full flock is wrong and it is cruel.”

Damon was stolen last night by thieves.

Nyree told the Derbyshire Times the thieves cut fencing and cable ties before escaping with the birds.

Some of the chickens stolen were only 17-weeks-old and Nyree and her dad, Cliff Mullins, 75, had only had them five days.

It is the third time in six weeks they have been targeted with six chickens stolen and a horse’s mane chopped off - despite extra security being put in place after the first theft.

Nyree and her dad have now been left with just one cockerel, one hen and six ducks.

Damon with some of his female companions.

“The chickens are my dad’s and the ducks are mine,” Nyree said.

“They are not just chickens and ducks - they are our pets.

“My dad is 75 and looking after the chickens is his hobby and it keeps him going. He is absolutely heartbroken and I am heartbroken for him.”

Damon rose to fame when he was featured in the Derbyshire Times in January after celebrating his 18th birthday.

Nyree added: “We wanted to see how long Damon was going to live. I am guessing Damon is no more. They are dead I know they are.”

Call Derbyshire Constabulary on 101 quoting incident number 17000327364.

People can also contact Nyree on 07708269424.