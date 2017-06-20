Family sounds drug warning after 'caring and loving' Chesterfield mum dies

Tributes have been paid to a 'loving and caring' mother who died after taking drugs.

Kim Vardy, 44, was found unresponsive in her house on St Augustines Rise, Chesterfield, on the afternoon of December 10 last year.

An inquest heard Mrs Vardy had used heroin before passing away.

Chesterfield coroners' court was told Mrs Vardy was tested for drugs in November last year and the results came back negative.

Speaking after the inquest, Mrs Vardy's family said: "Kim was a loving and caring mother and a wonderful daughter.

"She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and she loved animals.

"She had been clean before what happened - but she took heroin on this occasion and it took her life.

"We want to get across the message that illegal drugs can kill.

"If you take illegal drugs, think about what could happen to you and how your friends and family would feel.

"We would like to thank our friends and family and Chesterfield charity SPODA for their support at this difficult time."

Coroner Peter Nieto told the court: "Mrs Vardy had used heroin in some way prior to her death.

"It caused a reaction in her body which led to her death.

"I want to offer my condolences to her loved ones."

Mr Nieto recorded a conclusion of drug-related death.

If you need help with a drug or alcohol problem, visit www.derbyshirerecoverypartnership.co.uk