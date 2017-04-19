Family’s pets are killed and home destroyed in blaze

The daughter of a disabled mother-of-four whose house has been destroyed in a fire says she has lost everything.

Emily Weston, 42, lost the entire contents of her home on Danesmoor’s Pilsley Road when it was gutted during a blaze last week.

But the family was horrified to discover later on that Emily’s two cats had also perished during the fire after becoming trapped in a bedroom.

Erin Weston, 24, said her younger sister, Cienna, 11, who suffered from severe autism, was devastated.

She added: “Her cat was her world. My little sister is surrounded by family at the moment as she grieves.

“The fire brigade didn’t mention anything about the cats so we had hoped that they had run off and might come back, but then my sister’s boyfriend went into the house and found them.

“She was so attached to her cat - it was her like comfort. We have had them cremated so she can keep the ashes.”

Luckily, when the fire broke out Emily and the two daughters who live with her, Cienna and Shivawn, were on holiday with Erin in Wales.

They were told the bad news by relatives back in Derbyshire.

Mother-of-three Erin said: “Absolutely everything is gone - if not burned it’s smoke-damaged and completely ruined. Nothing is salvageable.

“They have lost all of their belongings, memories and everything. Even those of my brother and my son who passed away as babies.

“She has lost clothing, bedding, the lot, and she didn’t have house contents insurance.

“We have managed to get some underwear and basic clothing for the kids but my mum is a single mother-of-four on benefits.”

Mother-of-three Erin, who lives in Wales, has now started an appeal to raise money to replace the essential household objects her mother and sisters have lost.

She said: “People have been so kind and we have already had donations of kids’ clothing.

“But this was a rented property, so she is going to have to find a deposit for a new place to live, as well as all the other essential items.

“This was just so shocking - we thought it was just a small fire but it has completely turned my family’s life upside down.”

Emily, who suffers the crippling effects of fibromyalgia and Bichette syndrome, is currently living in a caravan with her two daughters at a relative’s property.

Emergency services including firefighters, police and the air ambulance attended the scene on Pilsley Road at noon on Wednesday, April 12.

It was initially thought there were people trapped in the house.

The road was closed off while firefighters tackled the blaze.

Two boys aged 14 and 15 and two girls aged 15 and 16 were arrested at the scene on suspicion of arson and have since been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

If you would like to help fund the Westons rebuild a home with a charitable donation please visit www.gofundme.com/help-a-family-rebuild-their-lives.