Family release picture of alleged Chesterfield murder victim Leon Pirdue

The family of a man who was allegedly murdered at a house in Chesterfield have released a picture of him.

The body of Leon Pirdue, 32, was found by paramedics at a house on Chiltern Close, Loundsley Green, at 7.15am on Sunday, September 17.

Detectives have been granted more time to question a 25-year-old woman and 32-year-old man, who have been arrested on suspicion of his murder.

The family of Mr Pirdue, who lived in Newbold, have today released this image of him.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Anyone with information which could help our inquiry should call us on 101, quoting incident 264 of September 17.”