Family issues picture of young man killed in Derbyshire crash

The family of young man killed in a tragic crash in a Derbyshire town has issued an emotional appeal for privacy.

The victim, named locally as 25-year-old Karl Marsden, was travelling in a black Vauxhall Zafira along Station Road, near Killamarsh, when it struck a barrier.

Karl Marsden. Picture issued by family.

He was pronounced dead at the scene while a 31-year-old man suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital receiving treatment.

Specially-trained officers are providing support for Karl's family and his mother has appealed for privacy to let them grieve 'during this difficult time'.

A man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the collision.

The 25-year-old, who suffered minor injuries in the crash, was quizzed by detectives before being released under investigation.

Station Road, Killamarsh.

Many of Karl's friends and family posted heartfelt tributes to him on Facebook while floral tributes were left at the scene of the crash.

Lea Marsden wrote: "Can't believe you have left us."

Sadie Price said: "We love and miss you always and forever."

Kylie Martin said: "RIP Karl. My heart goes out to your family at this hard time."

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

