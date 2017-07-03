Facebook video shows Derbyshire police officer 'hurling woman to the ground'

Derbyshire Constabulary has said it is aware of an online video which shows an officer apparently hurling a female fracking protester to the ground.

The Facebook footage - which can be viewed here - was recorded during a demonstration outside drilling company PR Marriotts in Old Pit Lane, Danesmoor, on Friday.

Commenting on the video, Kate Needham said: "Totally out of order.

"We were brought up to respect the police but if they loose it like this they are going to lose all respect from us good, honest members of the public."

Dan Tudor-Pole added: "Unreasonable and disproportionate use of force right there."

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "We have been policing a protest against oil and shale gas exploratory drilling in Danesmoor in recent days and made several arrests.

"These include the arrest of two men on Friday, June 30 - a 44-year-old on suspicion of aggravated trespass and a 25-year-old who was wanted by another police force.

"We are aware that a video of police and protestors has been posted on social media and we are looking into the circumstances surrounding it."