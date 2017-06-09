Expect weekend road chaos in Chesterfield

Chesterfield residents are being warned to expect delays on local roads - and the closure of some routes - tomorrow.

The OVO Energy Women's Tour will start and finish in Chesterfield town centre while the fourth day of the RHS Chatsworth Flower Show will be held.

A Chesterfield Borough Council spokesman said: "The A619 Markham Road and Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield are expected to be busy.

"Chatsworth visitors are advised to use routes to the north of Chesterfield to get to Chatsworth in the morning.

"There will also be road closures in Chesterfield town centre.

"For details of these and parking for the cycle event, visit www.chesterfield.gov.uk/womenstour."