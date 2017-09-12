Joint working praised after oil spillage in Derbyshire

A cooking oil spill in Derbyshire has had no environmental impact, it has been confirmed.

Approximately 25 litres of used cooking oil were accidentally spilled into a surface water drain, which leads into Peakshole Water in Castleton. But after a member of the public reported the incident, Environment Agency (EA) officers worked with Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service to make sure a clean-up operation could take place as soon as possible.

The Environment Agency and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service worked quickly to contain the spillage. Photo - Environment Agency.

The teams used booms as well as absorbent pads to contain and absorb the oil, preventing it from spreading further down the drain towards the watercourse.

Tthe Environment Agency says there have been no reports or sightings of affected wildlife, and their investigation did not identify any environmental impacts.

EA environment officer Paul Reeves said: “The response to the cooking oil spill incident in Derbyshire on Saturday is an excellent example of how strong partnership work can help us protect wildlife and the environment. We were able to respond quickly by combining resources with Derbyshire Fire and Rescue, thereby keeping the impact to the environment in this beautiful area within the Peak District National Park to a minimum.

“This incident was reported to us by a member of the public. These reports are very valuable in helping us in our efforts to protect the environment, and we’d like to encourage anyone who observes a suspected pollution to report this to our incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60.”