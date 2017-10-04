Entries to open for Santa Fun Run in Chesterfield

People will soon be able to enter a Santa Fun Run in Chesterfield’s Queen’s Park to take place on Christmas Eve.

Following the success of last year’s inaugural event in the town, it is hoped that up to 1,000 Santas will turn out to help raise £10,000 for Ashgate Hospicecare, Weston Park Cancer Charity and retreat@Royal for the Mayor’s Appeal.

Santa run, the organisers and charities gather to launch this year's Santa Fun Run

Organiser John Cannon, who is an avid runner and member of North Derbyshire Running Club, said: “We raised more than £4,000 last year and the target is to more than double that and raise a five-figure sum. As well as raising valuable funds, we want to make it a fun day for all the family.”

Speaking at the launch, which was held at Chesterfield FC’s Proact Stadium, John added: “We have worked closely with the Chesterfield FC Community Trust and they are helping to raise awareness of the event. For the game against Barnet on Saturday, December 9, we want to fill the North Stand with people who have entered the event dressed in Santa suits.”

There will be a 5k family fun run or walk, which is sponsored by CBD Training Ltd, together with a 1,500m kids fun run or walk sponsored by Unit 1 Fitness and Martial Arts.

There is no age restriction and participants over 100 years old are guaranteed free entry.

The 5k event will be started by the mayor of Chesterfield at 9.30am from the cricket pavilion, with the 1,500m event starting at 10.30am.

Entry fees, which include a Santa suit to keep, together with a goodie bag and a medal, are as follows:

n £12 for adults (fun run or 1,500m);

n £7 for children aged 11 to 15 years (fun run or 1,500m);

n £5 for children from 0 up to the age of 10 years (1,500m).

Entries can be made online from Monday, October 9. To enter, visit www.northderbyshirerc.jimdo.com.