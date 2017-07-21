Enjoy a family fun day at wildlife trust forest school

Head along and join Derbyshire Wildlife Trust for its free Family Forest Fun session in the woods at Millers Dale. During the session you will explore the woods and take part in imaginative play, arts and crafts as well as using tools to make items.

The session will take place on Thursday, July 27, from 10.30am to 12.30pm at Millers Dale Station car park, Tideswell. This event is free as it is part of the Get Better With Nature project, fully funded by Nestle Waters UK. To book call the trust on 01773 881188.