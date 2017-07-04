END OF AN ERA: Chesterfield's S Johnson and Son shop to close

One of Chesterfield's longest-running businesses is to close.

Ironmongers S Johnson and Son Ltd - which has been part of the town since 1888 - will shut its doors next month.

Phil Johnson outside his shop.

A closing down sale has commenced at the Chatsworth Road shop.

The news comes after Phil Johnson - the fourth generation of ironmongers at S Johnson & Son Ltd - died suddenly at his Chesterfield home aged 88 in January.

His great-grandfather Samuel and grandfather Edward established the well-known, much-loved store 139 years ago.

The shop - which stocks an array of items including fire bricks, mousetraps and brooms - is the only one in Chesterfield to sell paraffin by the litre.

Mr Johnson adored his family business.

In recent years, trade has been affected by larger companies but many loyal customers have still walked through the store's doors.

The news of its closure will sadden many people in the town.

It is well and truly the end of an era for Chesterfield.