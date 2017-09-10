Emergency services called to two-car crash

Firefighters rescued a woman from her vehicle after a two-car collision during the early hours of the morning.

The crash happened on Langwith Road in Langwith Junction at around 3am.

Firefighters from Shirebrook and Warsop, police and the ambulance service attended the incident.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "One woman was trapped in her car and released by firefighters.

"She was left in the care of the ambulance service.

"Firefighters subsequently made the vehicles safe."

At this stage, the emergency services have not released details about the woman's condition.