Emergency services attend two-car crash in Chesterfield

A person was treated for minor injuries after a two-car collision on the A617 last night (April 7).

Emergency services were called to the scene between the A61 Horns Bridge roundabout and the A619 Markham Road in Chesterfield, at around 7.35pm.

Photo submitted by Bethany Mae

One person was extracted from a vehicle by fire crews from Chesterfield and Staveley, and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A white Mitsubishi, one of the vehicles involved, was taken away from the scene.

The accident blocked three lanes and police closed the road, which was re-opened at around 9.45pm.

Firefighters made the scene safe then left it in the hands of police and the council – who attended to remove a damaged lamp post.