Emergency crews rush to crash in Chesterfield

Emergency services have attended a two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield.

Firefighters, police and paramedics were called to the collision on Saltergate shortly after 4.45pm today.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said its crews have 'made the scene safe'.

At this stage, there is no word on any injuries.

According to eyewitness reports, an elderly woman's car has been written off by a drink-driver.

Derbyshire Constabulary is currently unavailable to comment on this incident.

Witnesses should call police on 101.