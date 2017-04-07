Eleven arrests at anti-fracking protest at Chesterfield firm today

Eleven anti-fracking protesters have been arrested for alleged public order related offences after blocking the entrance to a Chesterfield firm this morning.

Twelve protesters from the Reclaim the Power group blocked the entrance to drilling company PR Marriott in Danesmoor and dropped banners from the firm’s drill rig and main gate.

The anti-fracking activists said they targeted Marriott because of its links with fracking company, Cuadrilla, and their storage of the proposed fracking rig for use in Lancashire.

The move is part of a campaign targeting companies tied to the fracking industry.

Charlie Holland, one of those taking part in today’s action, said: “We are here today in solidarity with anti- fracking protesters in Lancashire where Cuadrilla wants to drill 800 wells in the region alone. We’re asking Marriott to do the decent thing and step away from fracking before it devastates the region.”

The group arrived on site at 6.30am where they erected a scaffold tripod and locked themselves onto the gates, blockading the entrance to Marriott preventing traffic from leaving and entering the site.

An activist also entered the site and scaled a fracking rig, dropping a banner which read “Fracking? Expect Us” and tied the equipment up with a symbolic red line. The drilling rig for use at the proposed Lancashire fracking site, Preston New Road, is expected to be delivered any day.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Our officers were called to Danesmoor this morning to reports of anti-social behaviour.

“As a result eleven people were arrested for public order related offences. Enquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesman for PR Marriott said they were liasing with the police and would not be making any more comments until the protest had ended.