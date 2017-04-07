Elegant Duchess pays whistlestop visit to Derbyshire

A heritage steam engine proved to be just the ticket for train buffs as it paid a whistlestop visit to Derbyshire.

Karen Wheatley snapped this photograph of the Duchess of Sutherland - dressed in traditional Brunswick green livery - as it steamed through the newly-opened Ilkeston Station on Wednesday evening.

Built in 1938 in Cheshire, the elegant engine was saved from the scrapheap in the 1960s and subsequently underwent years of painstaking restoration, before finally being returned to full working order at Midland Railway, near Ripley.

In 2002, as part of the Queen’s Golden Jubilee in 2002, it was granted the honour of pulling the Royal Train through North Wales.