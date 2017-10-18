Eighties Echoes in Sheffield with Nick Heyward

Eighties icon Nick Heyward is back with a new album and UK tour – including a date in Sheffield.

The tour announcement follows the release of his album Woodland Echoes, which entered the independent album charts at number four.

Nick, from Beckenham, Kent, shot to fame with school friends Graham Jones and Les Nemes as Haircut One Hundred which had four top-10 singles in the early 1980s, with tracks such as Love Plus One and Fantastic Day.

Solo success for Nick followed with song such as Whistle Down the Wind, Take That Situation and Blue Hat for a Blue Day.

Now he is back with his first album in 11 years, as well as a new single, Perfect Sunday Sun, next month.

All Music said: “Woodland Echoes can’t be called a return to form for Heyward, because he never lost his form; it just went unheard for years.

“Call it a welcome return instead, because the world of pop music always needs music this smart, tuneful,and unabashedly romantic.”

Now he is hitting the road with his band, “performing songs from Woodland Echoes, along with favourite songs from throughout his career”.

Nick Heyward plays Sheffield’s O2 Academy 2, on Friday, June 8.

For tickets, priced from £25.35, visit sheffieldacademy.co.uk