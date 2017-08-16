Eight-year-old girl dies after minibus collision

Have your say

An eight-year-old girl has died after a collision with a minibus.

The incident happened at 3.20pm on Tuesday August 15 on Sycamore Avenue in Glapwell in Derbyshire.

Police are investigating the incident.

A police spokesman said: "Officers were called to a collion involving a minibus and an eight-year-old girl at 20 past three yesterday afternoon. Sadly she later died. Police are investigating."

Any one with any information is being asked to call DC Darren Parkin on 101 quoting incident number 539 on August 15.