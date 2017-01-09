Last few days for Derbyshire parents to apply for child's school place

Derbyshire parents have less than a week to apply for their child's infant or primary school place for September.

Applications for children born between September 1 2012 and August 31 2013 will close at midnight on Sunday January 15.

Councillor Caitlin Bisknell, Derbyshire County Council's Deputy Cabinet Member for Children's Services, said: "It's quick and easy to do online and last year 99.9 per cent of applications were done this way.

"So far, 94 per cent of families have already applied for an infant, primary or junior school place but there are still around 540 applications outstanding so I'd urge anyone who hasn't applied yet to do it now to give their child the best change of getting a place."

Parents with children in year 2 who attend an infant school will get information from their current school about how to apply for a year 3 primary or junior school place.

Cllr Bisknell added: "If parents miss the deadline they risk not getting a place for their child at their preferred school.

"The early years of school are very important in a child's life and we want parents to carefully consider which school they would like their child to go to."

Although parents have a legal right to express preferences they have no automatic right to a place at any particular school.

Parents or carers who miss the deadline increase the risk of not getting a place for their child at their preferred school which could mean them having to travel further or not getting into the same school as their friends.

To apply by telephone, Call Derbyshire on 01629 533190 between 8am and 8pm on weekdays and 9.30am and 4pm on Saturdays, and a member of staff will complete the application on your behalf.

Any parents who are a refused a place for their child have a right of appeal to an independent panel.

Applications submitted after the deadline will not be considered until places have been allocated to those children whose parents did return their form on time.