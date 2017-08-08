Search

Derbyshire schools spend more than £8 million on supply teachers in a year

Derbyshire school spent more than 8 million on supply teachers in the last year.
Derbyshire school spent more than 8 million on supply teachers in the last year.
0
Have your say

More than £8million was spent on supply teachers and support staff in schools in Derbyshire over the last year.

More than £8million was spent on supply teachers and support staff in schools in Derbyshire over the last year.

A Freedom of Information request to Derbyshire County Council revealed a total of £8,259,616.71 went to agencies to cover vacancies and absences in primary and secondary schools across the county.