Drunken reveller lashed-out after he refused to leave pub

A drunken reveller who had refused to leave a pub attacked a customer after he had tried to get the reveller to go away.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, August 29, how Jake Annable, 25, of Welbeck Close, Somercotes, had been at The Wagon and Horses pub in Alfreton when police arrived due to a disturbance.

Prosecuting solicitor Rod Chapman said: “Annable had been asked to leave the pub by the landlady and that she had been assisted by one of her customers.”

Mr Chapman added that as the customer tried to usher Annable out of the pub the defendant turned on him and punched him to the mouth before he grabbed the complainant in a headlock and threw him to the ground.

The landlady revealed how Annable they ended up on a pavement outside and she had to intervene and claimed she was kicked to the right shin by Annable and a group of people became involved trying to break up the trouble.

Mr Chapman explained that officers intervened after the incident on August 15 and launched an investigation to ascertain what had transpired.

Annable had little recollection of the incident, according to Mr Chapman, because he had been drinking since 4pm and the incident took place just after midnight but he accepted what was said by others must have happened.

He pleaded guilty to committing assault and using threatening behaviour.

The defendant told the court: “I would just like to apologise to the court for my gross misconduct that evening.

“I am not a huge drinker. I have never been done for assault. I have made a mistake and I am ready to pay the consequences.”

Magistrates sentenced Annable to a 12 month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also ordered to pay £100 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.