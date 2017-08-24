Drunk Derbyshire woman, 29, ‘reared up off toilet’ to attack ‘boring’ boyfriend, 67

A 29-year-old Ilkeston woman who spent the day drinking attacked her 67-year-old boyfriend after calling him ‘boring’.

Melanie Skinner left the victim with scratches to his face and body and also bit him as she was ‘shouting and swearing’ at him at their home.

Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court heard how the couple had been in a relationship for six years and on the day of the offence, July 16, she began drinking beer in the garden of their home.

Lynn Bickley, prosecuting, said: “The defendant was drinking in the back garden and said she was going to the shop. She returned 40 minutes later and the complainant suspected she had brought some wine and had drank it, as she was swaying. At 8.45pm she told him she was taking their dog for a walk but went to the pub and carried on drinking.

“He went to check she had a key for the door, went home and got to bed at around 10.40pm.”

Miss Bickley said Skinner, of Cotmanhay Road, Ilkeston, returned home drunk from the pub at around 11.20pm and started shouting and swearing at her partner.

She said: “She told him he was boring and she hated him and while she was sat on the toilet he put his hand on her shoulder telling her he’d had enough. She reared up off the toilet seat and started hitting his head and scratching at his face.

“He got in the bedroom and rang the police but she grabbed the phone off him.

“It moved into the lounge and she bit him on the shoulder then went upstairs and told him she was getting changed and going back out.”

Miss Bickley said the attack lasted around five minutes and the police arrived a short time later and arrested Skinner at the address, in Buller Street, Ilkeston.

She was charged and pleaded guilty to one count of common assault.

Chris Evans, for Skinner, said his client had recently finished full time education and was seeking counselling for her issues with alcohol.

He said: “Her father was killed in a pub incident when she was 14 and that has had a traumatic effect on her.

“There is a massive age gap between the defendant and the victim, more than 30 years. Her stepfather describes the man, who is 67, as a ‘pipe and slipper’ person while the defendant is 29 and wants to go out and enjoy herself. He (the victim) never wanted the prosecution to happen, he just wanted her to be cautioned.”

District Judge Andrew Meachin handed Skinner a 12-month community order with a six-month alcohol treatment plan, £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.