Drugs supplier is jailed

A man who admitted bringing drugs into Chesterfield with the intent to supply has been jailed.

Officers working to tackle the importation of drugs into the county, known as County Lines, have successfully identified and arrested a man that has now been jailed.

Kasim Iqbal of Raeburn Road, Sheffield, was travelling from Sheffield to Chesterfield on June 7, when his car was stopped by officers.

He was found in possession of crack cocaine, cannabis and a knife.

He pleaded guilty on Thursday, July 6, to possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, possession of a Class B drug and possession of a bladed article.

Iqbal was sentenced to 30 months in prison