Driving offender is locked up

A repeat motoring offender has been jailed for 19 weeks after he was caught driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 14 how Grant Cook, 34, of Penncroft Lane, Danesmoor, was stopped by police after his vehicle came up as having no insurance and a check discovered he was disqualified from driving.

Prosecuting solicitor Sam Matkin said: “The defendant was stopped after the vehicle showed it had no insurance and further checks showed a disqualification and he admitted having no insurance and to driving while disqualified.”

Mr Matkin revealed Cook also has previous convictions for two counts of failing to provide a specimen during a driving investigation and he is subject to a suspended sentence order.

Cook pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, driving without insurance after the incident on August 9 and his previous driving offences were also addressed after he had also breached his suspended sentence order by committing a further driving offence.

Defence solicitor Denny Lau said self-employed Cook had been going through a difficult time and has recently regained contact with a son who has mental health issues and there was a concern his son was self-harming. Mr Lau added that Cook had thought it would only take 45 minutes to reach his son and decided to drive his car so he could get back and see to his son’s needs.

Cook has also been seeking help through a support group, according to Mr Lau, after he used to have an alcohol problem. The probation service stated Cook had been engaging well with them but he has been struggling to juggle numerous responsibilities.

Magistrates were disappointed Cook had committed the offences while subject to a driving disqualification and while he was subject to a suspended sentence order. They sentenced him to 19 weeks’ custody and he must a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. His driving record was also endorsed with six points.