Driver is caught with cannabis after police checked his damaged windscreen

A cannabis user was caught with the class B drug after he was approached in his car by police who had been concerned about his damaged windscreen.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, January 10, how Nathan Dooner, 25, of Lime Grove, Darley Dale, was on Smedley Street, at Matlock, when police could also smell cannabis.

Prosecuting solicitor John Cooper said: “Police noticed the Subaru Impreza being driven with a damaged windscreen and Mr Dooner was the driver and there was a smell of cannabis coming from him.

“Police asked if he had got cannabis and he said yes and handed over £5 worth of the drug from the car.”

He admitted to police that he had the cannabis and that he had been smoking the drug for about five years but he would not say where he had got it from.

Dooner pleaded guilty to possessing a quantity of the class B drug after the incident with the police on July 2, 2016.

He also admitted committing the offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence which had been imposed for an offence of assault by beating.

Dooner said: “I apologise. It was a mistake I have had to deal with and I am dealing with the consequences.”

Magistrates fined Dooner £53 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.