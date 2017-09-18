Driver fled scene after stealing car and crashing into parked vehicles in New Mills

Police are appealing for witnesses after a driver stole a car and then crashed into a number of parked vehicles before fleeing the scene.

Just after 7pm on Saturday, September 16 a Volkswagen Golf was stolen from an address on Eaves Knoll Road, New Mills.

The car was then driven to St Mary’s Road, New Mills, where it crashed into a parked Audi and a number of other parked vehicles.

No one suffered any injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Call police on 101 quoting incident number 17000398545 if you have any information about who the driver is or any other information about the incident.