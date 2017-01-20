Driver failed to stop at crash

Derbyshire Police are appealing for help to trace a driver who didn’t stop after a collision near Sheepbridge.

The incident took place at around 1.10pm on Friday, January 13, on Broombank Road, which is near to the A61 slip road and the Riverside Garden Centre.

It involved a silver Renault Clio and a silver Toyota Yaris, and the woman driving the Toyota Yaris did not stop.

The police would like to speak to the woman who was driving the Toyota Yaris. The car is thought to have damage to its front end and drove off towards the Sheepbridge Industrial Estate.

Did you see the collision or could you help to trace the driver of the Toyota Yaris?

Anyone with information should contact PC Leanne Francis, quoting reference 17000023364, by calling 101, or send her a message online on the Contact Us page on www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.