Driver accused of causing motorcyclist’s death appears at crown court

A motorist accused of causing the death of a Derbyshire motorcyclist by driving without due care and attention has this week appeared at Derby Crown Court.

Professor Pamela Ince, 61, of Smalldale, Bradwell, in Derbyshire, allegedly committed the offence during a road traffic collision at the junction of Main Road and Gore Lane, at Bradwell.

Motorcyclist Mark Young, 50, of Monsal Avenue, Buxton, died immediately after the collision at 4.15pm, on May 5, last year.

Prof Ince had been driving a Jaguar F-type car and Mr Young had been riding a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle.

The defendant previously pleaded not guilty at Chesterfield magistrates’ court to causing the death of Mr Young by driving on Main Road, in Bradwell, without due care and attention before her case was adjourned for the Derby Crown Court hearing on Wednesday, January 4.

Judge Jonathan Bennett, sitting at Derby Crown Court, further adjourned the case for an expected four or five day trial starting on April 24.

Prof Ince was released on unconditional bail.