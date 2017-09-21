Drink-driver was caught after he struck a kerb and burst two tyres

A motorist was caught drink-driving after he had a collision with a kerb and burst two tyres.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, September 19, how Ryan Cross, 25, of Holt Drive, Matlock, lost control of his Renault Clio on the A6 Bakewell Road, at Matlock, and collided with a kerb.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “The defendant lost control and collided with a kerb bursting both tyres.

“He said he had been drinking and was likely to be over the limit.”

The court heard that Cross registered 84microgrammes of alcohol in 100millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35microgrammes.

Cross told police he had been on holiday to Spain and he had got the bus back to Matlock and been to a friend’s and had continued drinking and when he needed to go to the shops he decided to drive.

The defendant pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after the incident on September 3.

Defence solicitor Robert Sowter said Cross is of previous good character and realises he has done a stupid thing.

Mr Sowter added that Cross had been away on holiday and had extended his drinking longer than he should have done.

Magistrates fined Cross £260 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

He was also disqualified from driving for 22 months but this can be reduced by a quarter if he completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.