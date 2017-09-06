Drink-driver registered over twice the limit after knocking over traffic cone

A drink-driver was brought to justice after he was spotted running over a traffic cone at a leisure park.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, September 5, how Christopher Martin, 29, was seen driving in Alma Leisure Park, on Derby Road, Chesterfield, before running over a traffic cone and he was questioned by police.

Prosecuting solicitor Sam Matkin said: “He was seen running over a traffic cone and was spoken to be police and they could smell intoxicating liquor.”

Martin registered 91microgrammes of alcohol in 100millilitres of breath, according to Mr Matkin, when the legal drink-drive limit is 35microgrammes.

The defendant, of Searby Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield, pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after the incident on August 20.

He told the court: “I am in the wrong. I have done something I should not have been doing and I have put my hands up.”

He added: “I have not got many finances because I have lost my job over this and I have got kids to take care of.”

Martin was sentenced to a 12 month community order with a Drink Impaired Driver Programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 40 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Martin was also banned from driving for 24 months.