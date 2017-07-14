Drink-drive camper crashed into her own tent

A boozed-up camper who crashed her Fiat Punto into her tent has been banned from the road.

Hayley Pearce, 28, had been staying at Riddings Wood Caravan Park, at Bullock Lane, with her partner and seven-year-old daughter when she lost control of her car, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop told the July 11 hearing a camper could hear a row in Pearce’s tent before she left and drove to the toilet with her daughter.

Mrs Allsop added the camper asked Pearce if she thought she should be driving before Pearce drove towards the field and was seen again getting back into the car and driving into her tent. The car keys were taken from Pearce, according to Mrs Allsop.

The defendant, of Pype Hayes Road, Birmingham, pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on June 25 registering 72microgrammes of alcohol in 100milliltres of breath when the limit is 35microgrammes.

She said she does not normally drink and it is not something she would do at home or on a public road.

Magistrates fined Pearce £120 and she must pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge. Pearce was also disqualified from driving for 20 months.