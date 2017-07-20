Dramatic rescue of kittens trapped in 24 tonne machine

A family run company has rescued two kittens from tragedy, after they were found trapped in a 24 tonne machine.

Staff at Leedale, a waste management, transport and environmental solutions specialist, first found the kittens trapped in a machine at the company’s new South Normanton depot, which was discovered whilst relocating from the former Ripley site.

In a touch and go rescue attempt, the staff spent hours trying to coax the kittens free with food and milk.

Eventually, the team succeeded and the kittens were immediately taken to the vets for an examination and further treatment.

Five hours later, staff member Demi Walkup collected the duo, and took them home with her for a night, before taking them to a rescue shelter.

She said: “It makes me proud to see how much the kittens have recovered since we first found them.

We’ve named the boy Teddy and the girl Tilly.

“Both of the kittens have now made a full recovery, after initially needing further treatment by the vets.

“They will be ready to leave the rescue shelter within the next month.

“The kittens are around 11 weeks old and are as healthy as can be – they get on like two peas in a pod.

“I’m so happy that I managed to save their lives, and I’m proud of the effort that all of the Leedale staff made to get them out of harms way.”