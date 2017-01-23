DRAMATIC PICTURES: Huge fire rips through Chesterfield car garage

A huge blaze ripped through a Chesterfield car garage at the weekend.

Firefighters from Chesterfield, Clay Cross, Alfreton and Ashfield attended NPD Auto Services on Heath Road, Holmewood, after receiving a call at 2.25pm on Saturday.

Scene of the fire on Saturday. Picture submitted.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said two cars were inside the garage at the time and one of the vehicles was alight.

The fire service could not provide any details about the cause of the blaze on any injuries.

Crews left at 4pm after extinguishing the flames.