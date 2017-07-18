DRAMATIC PIC: 30 tonnes of recycling waste goes up in flames near Chesterfield

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a recycling plant after 30 tonnes of waste caught fire near Chesterfield last night.

The fire broke at the plant on Markham Lane in Duckmanton at around 10pm last night (Monday, July 17).

A picture sent in by Derbyshire Times reader Garrie Roe shows a huge cloud of black smoke emanating from the fire.

Crews from Chesterfield, Staveley and Bolsover, as well as firefighters from Nottinghamshire Fire, used main lines and an ariel ladder platform to get the blaze under control.

They left the scene at 3:45am and firefighters re-inspected the scene this morning.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire said: “We are satisfied that no further action is needed at this time.”