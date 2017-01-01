Search
News

Headlines

Stray cat reunited with owner after being missing for a year

News
An example of one of the fake messages.

Fake text messages targeting parents in Derbyshire

News
Court

‘Eccentric’ Derbyshire man who lived in cave found dead in prison

News
Man jailed for assaulting a police officer and breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order twice in Chesterfield. Pictured: Graham Green

Man jailed for assaulting a police officer and breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order twice in Chesterfield

News

UPDATE: Tense 12-hour standoff on Chesterfield roof brought to an end

News

VIDEO: Matlock musician celebrates 70 years of hitting the right notes with brass band

News

World’s best-selling home computer gets a reboot

News

VIDEO: Police negotiating with man on roof of Chesterfield property

Crime
Fire.

Huge fire rips through Chesterfield barn

News
Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Man shoved aftershave into ex’s mouth

News

Transport

UPDATED: Fuel spillage on M1 cleaned up

Transport
Tony Mellors on the new estate off Thurgaton Way which has been bought up in part by HS2.

Residents’ fury as HS2 buys 22 new homes in Derbyshire village

News
Around 400,000 travellers are set to be affected by the cancellations.

UPDATED: The latest list of Ryanair cancellations and what to do if you're affected

Transport
One lane is currently closed.

Lane closed on M1 because of broken-down vehicle

Transport
One lane is currently closed on the M1 because of broken-down vehicle

Broken-down vehicle leads to M1 lane closure

Transport

Crime

Fake text messages targeting parents in Derbyshire

News
Court

‘Eccentric’ Derbyshire man who lived in cave found dead in prison

News
Man jailed for assaulting a police officer and breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order twice in Chesterfield. Pictured: Graham Green

Man jailed for assaulting a police officer and breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order twice in Chesterfield

News
A police cordon on Heaton Street earlier today.

UPDATE: Tense 12-hour standoff on Chesterfield roof brought to an end

News

Education

REVEALED: Parents want teachers to talk to teens about porn

News
The six-week summer holidays are coming to an end.

Derbyshire County Council doesn't plan on changing six-week summer holidays

News

‘Excellent’ GCSE results at Hope Valley College

News
David Nieper students Cailtlin Emerson and Kitty Gdula-Marshall-Clarke.

GCSE RESULTS DAY: David Nieper Academy students excel in first results

News
The latest from our newsroom...

GCSE RESULTS DAY: Parkside celebrate record results

News

Business

Residents’ fury as HS2 buys 22 new homes in Derbyshire village

News
Around 400,000 travellers are set to be affected by the cancellations.

UPDATED: The latest list of Ryanair cancellations and what to do if you're affected

Transport
The Temple Hotel in Matlock Bath was sold for an undisclosed sum.

Peak District property magnate snaps up historic hotel

Derbyshire
IKEA Sheffield. Photo - Marisa Cashill.

New IKEA store in Sheffield opens today

Business
The latest from our newsroom.

New beauty and make-up studio to open in Chesterfield

News

Politics

By-election to be held in Chesterfield

News
Derbyshire County Council needs to save 85million by 2022.

Derbyshire County Council 'needs to cut extra £5m after Tory spending'

News
Ryan Smith with his electric taxi

Derbyshire to the rescue after electric taxi sparks engine row

News
Derbyshire County Council's Matlock headquarters.

EXCLUSIVE: Explosive claims about Derbyshire County Council fiercely denied

News
Ian Stephenson.

Derbyshire County Council's chief exec leaves job after it is AXED

News

Environment

Anti-fracking group leave Derbyshire protest site

News
Stock photo.

October meteor showers - how to watch them near you

News
Anti fracking protesters taking part in Saturday's demonstration.

VIDEO: Anti-fracking protest in north-east Derbyshire

News
A scene from Mat's Derbyshire Dales video.

VIDEO: Derbyshire Dales captured in stunning ‘4k’ detail

News
Animal Defenders International protest outside Peter Jolly's Circus in Hillstown, Derbyshire.

Protest against wild animal circus at Derbyshire show

News

Health

COLUMN: Suicide prevention is a matter for us all

Opinion
The latest from our newsroom.

Derbyshire amputee died after taking fentanyl, inquest hears

News

COLUMN: What to do if someone has a fever

Opinion
Chesterfield Royal Hospital says the extension of its emergency department is 'exciting'.

Work starts to extend Chesterfield Royal Hospital's emergency department

News

Offbeat

Elf on the Shelf memes to make you laugh out loud

News
Quiz. Photo by Pixabay.

QUICK QUIZ: Seven questions about the last seven days

News
The new range will help you spice things up in the bedroom even if you are on a budget!

Poundland launches new sex toy range - everything for £1

Offbeat
Chesterfield-based Apprentice candidate Sarah-Jane Clark.

VIDEO: Chesterfield clothing designer revealed as new Apprentice candidate

News

Your Say

LETTER: We should all have somewhere to call home

Your Say

LETTER: Join the campaign to make trains electric

Your Say
Bolsover Town Centre. New Bolsover (Model Village).

LETTER: Bolsover regeneration - a resident’s view

Your Say

LETTER: Miserable winter ahead thanks to log burner fumes

Your Say

Opinion

Patient Carol Wheeldon with nurse Yovana Ward at the new NGS Macmillan Cancer Care Unit at Chesterfield Royal Hospital

COMMENT: Thank you for your amazing generosity

Opinion

COLUMN: Suicide prevention is a matter for us all

Opinion

COLUMN: What to do if someone has a fever

Opinion

TIMES VIEW: Social media jibes are cruel, cheap and lazy

Opinion