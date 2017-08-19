DRAMATIC IMAGE: Fireball engulfs cars and house after Cutthorpe smash

Have your say

A fireball engulfed two cars and spread to a house after a serious collision in Cutthorpe.

The incident - which happened on Main Road last Saturday night - involved two cars which had crashed into a house.

Firefighters from Chesterfield, Staveley and Dronfield all attended the incident, using hoses to extinguish the blaze.

They also used a ventilation fan to clear smoke from the property.

A resident said her daughter first heard a loud bang and screaming and then went to look and saw the incident unfolding.

Neither the fire service nor the police have released any information about the condition of those in the vehicles.