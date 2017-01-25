Double yellow lines removed from parts of Chesterfield

Double yellow lines have been removed from roads in parts of Chesterfield town centre.

Derbyshire County Council has got rid of the lines on sections of Soresby Street and Glumangate as part of the process of creating a restricted zone for traffic in the heart of the town.

The lines on Soresby Street have gone.

As reported last month, the council is making the changes in that area because drivers often park illegally and inconsiderately there - compromising pedestrian safety and access for emergency vehicles.

A council spokesman said: "Yellow lines on sections of Soresby Street and Glumangate have been removed as part of the process of creating a restricted zone for traffic in this area of Chesterfield town centre, which also includes New Square and Market Street. This is in order to prevent the issue of unregulated parking.

"Signs will be erected shortly to inform motorists that no access is permitted in this area on any day between 10am and 4pm. Blue badge holders, however, will be able to continue to park in clearly marked bays within this zone and permitted vehicles only will be able to load and unload in designated areas. Access to off street parking spaces will be maintained.

"The removal of double yellow lines is necessary to avoid confusion for motorists over the extent of the restrictions.

"The area is already subject to an enforceable prohibition of driving order which allows motorists to drive through this area to gain legitimate access - but not to stop or park unless in the designated bays."