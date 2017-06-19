“Don’t let the racists divide us” - Chesterfield reacts to London mosque ‘terrorist attack’

Chesterfield has been reacting to the suspected terrorist attack outside a mosque in north London last night.

One man has died and ten have been injured after a man drove into worshippers near Finsbury Park Mosque.

Eight people have been taken to hospital.

Police said all victims of the attack were Muslim.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The North Derbyshire and Chesterfield Stand up to Racism group posted on Facebook this morning: “Solidarity with all those affected by attack on Finsbury Park mosque. Don’t let the racists divide us.”

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins wrote on Twitter: “Terrible to hear of another terrorist atrocity- attack on #FinsburyPark Mosque is another attack on British values.”

Last week, Chesterfield’s Muslim community said it felt ‘under threat’ following recent terrorist attack in Manchester and London.

Jeannie Robinson, secretary of the Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Stand up to Racism group, said: “At a meeting on Monday night, it was reported that in the wake of the horrendous terrorist attacks in Manchester and London our small Muslim community in Chesterfield has felt under threat.

“One individual was verbally assaulted and robbed at knife-point, a mother and daughter were verbally abused on the streets.

“Many people felt unsure to go out and intimidated.

“While denouncing the terrorists, we also need to denounce the racists and extremists who are using these events to sow hatred and division.

“We want everyone to feel safe on the streets of Chesterfield.”