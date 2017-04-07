Don’t be late for a date with Alice this Easter

Don’t be late – for a very important date! Follow Alice into Wonderland and enjoy a weekend of adventure at Cromford Mills this Easter on April 15 and 16.

Head along and meet Larry the Lamb and cuddle the Easter chicks and find out more about them.

Then hurry after the White Rabbit to discover where he has hidden the Easter Eggs, play a selection of giant games, and join the Queen of Hearts for a game of croquet.

There will also be face painting and craft activities. If all that makes you feel hungry, sit down for a feast at the Mad Hatter’s tea party at Arkwright’s Cafe. The weekend is free, although there will be a small charge for some of the activities. For more call 01629 823256.