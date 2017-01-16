DOG ATTACK: Chesterfield mum’s much-loved pooch set upon by SEVEN dogs in park

A Chesterfield mum has described the ‘terrifying’ moment she thought her little pooch was ‘going to die’ after being set upon by seven dogs in a country park.

Lorraine Hillier’s chihuahua Honey suffered serious injuries including two puncture wounds, a blood-shot eye and a tooth from one of the dogs was found lodged in her head after being mauled.

The seven dogs, including a dalmatian and a boxer, were not on leads and were with four people when the attack happened at Holme Brook Valley Park on Tuesday, January 10 at about 9.30am.

Lorraine, 51, of Brushfield Road, said: “I was screaming at the owners to get their dogs away and I was really shaking at the time.

“All they said to me was that their dogs thought she was a rabbit.

“I thought she was going to die. It was terrifying to see.”

Lorraine, who works at Springwell Community College, was walking back to the car park near the cafe when four people with seven off-lead dogs came towards her.

“Honey went on the field to avoid them but the dalmatian spotted her and ran quite aggressively at her,” Lorraine explained.

“Honey ran away but the dogs charged like a pack.

“The boxer got her in its mouth and was shaking her about.

“I tried to pull the dogs away and the owners tried to call the dogs but did very little else.”

Honey managed to escape to the car park but on Lorraine’s return back to the field the owners had left even though Lorraine asked them not to. However, Lorraine did manage to take a picture which she has given police.

A spokesman for Derbyshire police said one of the owners has been traced and will be spoken to.

Lorraine said: “The police said they cannot do much because the dogs did not bite me. They said they would only get a warning anyway.”

Lorraine said her five-year-old daughter Amber was ‘in tears’ when she told her what happened.

“I will not be going back to the park,” Lorraine added.