Do you know a Chesterfield couple celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary?

Chesterfield's mayor wants to celebrate with local couples who got married in the same year as the Queen.

To mark the 70th wedding anniversary of the Queen and Prince Phillip on November 20, the mayor, Councillor Maureen Davenport, would like to visit couples who are marking their own platinum anniversary this year so that she can present them with flowers to celebrate the occasion.

Coun Sharon Blank, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for governance, said: "This is a very special year for the Queen and Prince Philip as they celebrate their platinum wedding anniversary and we would like to mark the occasion by celebrating with people who also share their anniversary in the same year as the royal couple.

"We ask anyone from Chesterfield borough who celebrates their 70th wedding anniversary this year to contact the mayor's office so we can mark their special day."

To arrange a visit from the mayor to mark the occasion, please contact Amanda Clayton, member and civic support officer, Chesterfield Borough Council, Town Hall, Rose Hill, Chesterfield, S40 1LP, or call 02146 345239.