Do you have dashcam footage of M1 crash?

Derbyshire Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision on the M1 yesterday (Thursday, January 19), and are asking anyone with dashboard camera footage to come forward.

A Volkswagen Passat broke down on the southbound carriageway between junction 29 and 28 shortly before 10am.

Minutes later, a van collided with the Passat. The woman driving the Passat suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital.

The man driving the van was also injured and taken to hospital but is not thought to be in a life threatening condition.

The southbound carriageway was closed for several hours while police carried out investigations and cleared debris.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call DC Gary Wilson on 101, quoting incident 291 of January 19.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section on www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.