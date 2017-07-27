DO NOT APPROACH: Prisoner on the run from Derbyshire's open prison

An offender has escaped from Derbyshire's open prison.
Daniel Fenn-Dawkins was convicted of aggravated burglary in 2015 and was sentenced to eight years and one month in prison.
He absconded from Sudbury open prison on May 26 - but police have only just told the media about it.
The 27-year-old has links to the Derby area.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "Anyone who sees Fenn-Dawkins is asked not to approach him but to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 17000221169.
"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
