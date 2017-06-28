Disruption warning over Chesterfield water works

Residents have been told to be prepared for potential disruption as a £500,000 upgrade to water pipes begins in Chesterfield.

Severn Trent is investing almost half a million pounds in the scheme, replacing 3.4km of pipes in the Upper Newbold area.

They say that when they have to close roads to do the work, they will try to get things back to normal as quickly as they can.

John Springett, who is leading the project for Severn Trent, said: “We’re regularly upgrading sections of our water network and we know the pipes in Upper Newbold have been in place for a long time.

“As pipes get older, we’d expect to see an increase in leaks and bursts and that’s why we’re replacing these pipes now - to avoid problems arising in the future.”

Work began last week and should be complete by the end of the year.

Mr Springett added: “This is an important project for the local area which will provide customers with a really reliable supply of water for many years to come.”

“Contractors from Laing O’Rourke will be completing the work as quickly as possible, and will work closely with local residents to minimise any disruption to daily life.

“There will be times when temporary road closures will be in place to allow the engineers to work safely, but we’ll work to get roads returned to normal as quickly as we can.”

The project forms part of Severn Trent’s commitment to investing in its infrastructure which will see the equivalent of £1,400 invested for every home and business it serves between 2015 and 2020.

