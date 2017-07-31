Disruption at Chesterfield's Horns Bridge roundabout beckons

Road disruption looms in Chesterfield as Yorkshire Water is set to start sewer improvement work at Horns Bridge roundabout.

The work - which begins tomorrow and is expected to be completed by the end of September - will be carried out between 7pm and 7am. Between these hours, a lane will be coned off at the busy roundabout. In addition, there will be a lane restriction on the A617 southbound. However, these cones will be removed every morning and the roundabout will be fully opened by 7am in time for the rush-hour traffic.

The project will see Yorkshire Water's contract partner, Mott MacDonald Bentley, improving a sewer overflow just off the roundabout to cut the risk of sewer flooding in times of heavy rainfall.

James Jackson, Yorkshire Water's project manager, said: "This is an important project which will reduce the risk of flooding while bringing about improvements to the local environment.

"We appreciate this is a busy roundabout which is why we've liaised with the local highways to hopefully reduce any impacts to motorists."

