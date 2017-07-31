Disruption at Chesterfield's Horns Bridge roundabout beckons

Road disruption looms in Chesterfield as Yorkshire Water is set to start sewer improvement work at Horns Bridge roundabout.
The work - which begins tomorrow and is expected to be completed by the end of September - will be carried out between 7pm and 7am. Between these hours, a lane will be coned off at the busy roundabout. In addition, there will be a lane restriction on the A617 southbound. However, these cones will be removed every morning and the roundabout will be fully opened by 7am in time for the rush-hour traffic.
The project will see Yorkshire Water's contract partner, Mott MacDonald Bentley, improving a sewer overflow just off the roundabout to cut the risk of sewer flooding in times of heavy rainfall.
James Jackson, Yorkshire Water's project manager, said: "This is an important project which will reduce the risk of flooding while bringing about improvements to the local environment.
"We appreciate this is a busy roundabout which is why we've liaised with the local highways to hopefully reduce any impacts to motorists."
Almost Done!
Registering with Derbyshire Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.