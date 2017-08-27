Discover the history of Model Village

New Bolsover Model Village will be taking part in Heritage Open Days festival of history and culture this September. Heritage Open Days events take place every year and reflect the rich and diverse cultural heritage of England and its communities.

New Bolsover Model Village will open its doors on Sunday, September 10.

This year the Model Village will offer a wide range of activities, demonstrations and tours around the village which is currently receiving a £10 million restoration and repair of architectural features at the 194 Grade II listed properties. One of the highlights on the day will be the presentation of a banner created by locals under the watchful eye of digital textile artist, Karina Thompson, who is employed by Junction Arts and funded by the contractor Woodhead Ltd and the Heritage Lottery Fund.

For further information, contact Kim Wyatt, project manager, New Bolsover, Bolsover District Council on 01246 242288.

Pictured is the banner-making in full swing.